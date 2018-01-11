Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Swap spread widening ‘will boost’ SSA dollar bunch

A widening in dollar swap spreads since the end of last week should help support a trio of dollar deals on screens for Wednesday’s business, said SSA bankers.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:15 PM

Borrowers are out in threes and fives, and swap spreads in both tenors have moved wider. The five year was around 5.5bp on Tuesday afternoon, up from 4.8bp at the end of last week and its highest point this year.

Export Development Canada marked its place in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,125.51 3 6.77%
2 Barclays 2,461.72 2 5.33%
3 Citi 2,295.51 5 4.97%
4 NatWest Markets 1,795.79 1 3.89%
4 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,795.79 1 3.89%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,345.04 5 14.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 6,126.48 5 12.41%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,848.17 7 11.85%
4 Citi 5,642.73 5 11.43%
5 JPMorgan 4,286.54 5 8.68%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 6,654.29 5 7.00%
2 JPMorgan 4,728.28 6 4.98%
3 UniCredit 4,581.06 5 4.82%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,509.26 4 4.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,813.29 4 4.01%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,709.07 26 8.93%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,661.46 11 8.88%
3 JPMorgan 9,661.37 19 8.88%
4 HSBC 8,871.46 11 8.16%
5 Barclays 8,617.29 8 7.92%