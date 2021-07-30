TD Securities
Morgan Stanley ventured north of the 49th parallel this week to visit a Maple bond market that is on course for its busiest year for financial institutions issuance since the 2008 financial crisis.
Export Development Canada (EDC) sold the first offshore Chilean peso bond of the year as it dropped into the currency in search of short dated borrowing earlier this week.
Canada’s Equitable Bank covered programme received legislative approval this week, paving the way for a debut deal in the coming months.
The Province of Ontario received a strong reception in the Canadian dollar market on Tuesday, helping it to issue its biggest ever green bond in the currency.
The Asian Development Bank began preparing issuance in both the Kangaroo and Kauri markets on Monday, with the latter set to mark its second gender bond in New Zealand dollars.
A pair of SSA borrowers are set to squeeze a pair of benchmarks in on Tuesday just before the summer holidays period commences in earnest.
Four public sector borrowers received strong receptions in the primary US dollar market this week, with a lack of supply in the currency over the last few weeks overriding volatility in US Treasuries.
The Inter-American Development Bank and the Province of British Columbia sold well subscribed dollar deals on Tuesday but volatility could be on the radar after US inflation data beat expectations.
Two SSA borrowers announced on Monday that they were preparing to enter the dollar market on Tuesday, hoping for a calmer picture in the underlying rates market than was in evidence last week.
Two public sector borrowers hit the primary euro market on Thursday, with the International Development Association selling its biggest ever bond in the currency and France’s Action Logement Services extending its curve with just its second ever trade.
Banco Santander is out in the Australian dollar market with its debut Kangaroo bond, and with constructive conditions on offer, further supply could follow.