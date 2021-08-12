Societe Generale
Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
Standard Chartered opened books for a dollar additional tier one (AT1) bond on Tuesday, pairing the new issue with an early tender for its perpetual non-call April 2022 note.
Bond markets are performing well and proving safe from external political and macroeconomic factors. Borrowers are therefore likely to continue moving more of their funding into the bond markets. Societe Generale CIB suggests 10 things that issuers from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) should bear in mind and emphasise to capital markets investors, if they want to negotiate the best financing terms.
Over the past 30 years, derivatives have been a force for good. Their practical application allows for more risk mitigation, yield enhancement and contingency planning, making financial markets work better.
After surpassing several milestones in 2015, the covered bond market should be set for another record-breaking year in 2016. Bill Thornhill talks to Société Générale CIB’s head of covered bond origination, Ralf Grossmann, and the bank’s senior covered bond research analyst, Cristina Costa, about their predictions and recommendations for the forthcoming year.