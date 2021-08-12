All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

  • FIG Bond Comments
    Standard Chartered USD1.5bn 4.3% perpetual non-call Feb 29 AT1
    Frank Jackman, August 12, 2021
    Rating: A3/BBB+/A
    FIG
    Standard Chartered cuts costs with unusual AT1 switch
    Frank Jackman, August 12, 2021
    Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
    FIG
    Standard Chartered tends and extends AT1
    Frank Jackman, August 10, 2021
    Standard Chartered opened books for a dollar additional tier one (AT1) bond on Tuesday, pairing the new issue with an early tender for its perpetual non-call April 2022 note.
  • 30yr_SocGen_1
    Sponsored Société Générale
    10 key topics CEE bond issuers should keep in mind when approaching the debt markets
    GlobalCapital, June 05, 2017
    Bond markets are performing well and proving safe from external political and macroeconomic factors. Borrowers are therefore likely to continue moving more of their funding into the bond markets. Societe Generale CIB suggests 10 things that issuers from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) should bear in mind and emphasise to capital markets investors, if they want to negotiate the best financing terms.
  • 30yr_SocGen2_
    Sponsored Société Générale
    Derivatives: A force for good
    GlobalCapital, June 05, 2017
    Over the past 30 years, derivatives have been a force for good. Their practical application allows for more risk mitigation, yield enhancement and contingency planning, making financial markets work better.
  • Soc Gen: Covered bonds set for another record breaking year
    Bill Thornhill, January 07, 2016
    After surpassing several milestones in 2015, the covered bond market should be set for another record-breaking year in 2016. Bill Thornhill talks to Société Générale CIB’s head of covered bond origination, Ralf Grossmann, and the bank’s senior covered bond research analyst, Cristina Costa, about their predictions and recommendations for the forthcoming year.

