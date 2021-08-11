Bank of America
FastBall Holdings, the investor consortium led by KKR & Co, has reduced its stake in Flutter Entertainment by almost a third, raising £406m, after the Irish bookmaker reported strong six month results on Tuesday.
Valeo, the French auto parts maker, and US exchange company Nasdaq brushed off any worries of contagion from a weak sterling market to print bonds in euros flat to fair value on Tuesday, with the issuers able to take full advantage of the an exceptionally quiet market.
Nasdaq, the US securities trading marketplace, has mandated for an SEC-registered euro benchmark bond, days after the company announced it was spinning off its private market business into a new standalone joint venture.
British Airways issued its first sustainability-linked bond this week, something still very rare in the airline industry. It was one of only a handful of issuers that braved volatility to enter the US corporate bond market this week.
Leasys, an Italian car rental company, and similarly rated commercial property investor Lar España Real Estate competed for investor attention on Thursday with debut green deals, in a major test for the type of esoteric issuers that typify the slower summer market.
US investment banks enjoyed a boost in earnings from their M&A bankers in the past quarter as a flurry of deal making made up for a return to more normal levels of debt issuance and trading.
Loomis, the Swedish cash handling company, has signed a €265m-equivalent credit facility, with the borrower maintaining the same level of net bank facility debt.
Realty Income Corp, the US real estate investor, made its debut in the green bond market on Thursday with a sterling deal, with the issuer pricing its first foray into the structure inside its own curve.
Sterling investors had their choice of ultra-long dated corporate bonds on Wednesday, as charitable foundation the Wellcome Trust and Flagship Housing Group printed 50 and 40 year paper, respectively.
The disparity between ratings and spread levels was highlighted in the euro high grade corporate bond market on Wednesday, after German conglomerate JAB Holdings opened books on a deal 40bp wide of lower rated Italian utility A2A, despite the same maturity and size.
JAB Holdings and Prosus have hired banks to run bond issues, adding to the barrage of corporate deals in the works before Europe's summer break.
Salesforce found deep demand to secure $8bn and fund the biggest acquisition in its history as the dollar corporate bond market remained wide open in the run-up to the July 4 holiday weekend.