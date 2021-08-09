All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

North America

  • Deutsche Bank, Brazil, Frankfurt, Brazilian artist, HQ, LatAm, 575
    People and Markets
    DB hires for LatAm DCM amid long term build-out hopes
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    Deutsche Bank has hired from ING to replace a recent departure in its Latin American debt capital markets team, and the German bank’s head of LatAm DCM told GlobalCapital that he hoped to build around the new hire.
  • alamy 2021-08-06 coronavirus 575x375
    Market News
    Wells Fargo postpones return to office in US
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.
  • pexels every cloud 575x375
    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
  • pexels nyc 575x375
    Bank Strategy
    Moelis sees room to grow for ‘nimble’ capital markets team
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Moelis & Co supercharged its capital markets team last year just in time to take advantage of the booming market for special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs). But as the craze subsides, the team continues to expand, with the firm looking to generate repeat business from clients that appreciate its product-agnostic approach.
  • Technip FMC offshore drilling from co media gallery 575x375
    Equity
    Banks tread gently with second Technip Energies block
    Jon Hay, July 30, 2021
    TechnipFMC, the French-US energy technologies group, executed on Thursday night its second block sale of shares in Technip Energies, the engineering and construction subsidiary it span off in February. Despite the holiday season, the parent achieved a fractionally higher price than in the last trade and a significantly tighter discount.
  • alamy 2021-07-22 black business woman 575x375
    Comment
    Diversity drive
    Richard Metcalf, July 30, 2021
    It is difficult these days, if not impossible, to find a bank that does not have an official policy or target to boost diversity and inclusion. By pushing them out of their comfort zones, could the pandemic help finally turn these aspirations into reality?
  • Canada_flag_City_Adobe_230x150
    Senior Debt
    Morgan Stanley taps busy Maple mart
    Frank Jackman, July 30, 2021
    Morgan Stanley ventured north of the 49th parallel this week to visit a Maple bond market that is on course for its busiest year for financial institutions issuance since the 2008 financial crisis.
  • 2021-07-29 alamy staff wanted 575x375
    People News
    What analysts want: how the pandemic reshaped bank recruitment
    Richard Metcalf, July 29, 2021
    Investment banks are broadening the search for talent and tweaking their recruitment message to attract and retain the bankers of the future, as working conditions and corporate culture emerge as hot topics after a difficult period for staff in the industry.
  • Adobe_Chile_flag_230x150_20Jan2020
    SSA MTNs and CP
    EDC returns to Chilean pesos
    Frank Jackman, July 29, 2021
    Export Development Canada (EDC) sold the first offshore Chilean peso bond of the year as it dropped into the currency in search of short dated borrowing earlier this week.
  • alamy 2021-07-29 alliance 575x375
    Southpaw
    Jefferies eyes IB big league with SMBC alliance
    David Rothnie, July 29, 2021
    Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
  • Canada_dollar_FIG_Adobe_230x150
    Covered Bonds
    Equitable covered programme receives CMHC approval
    Frank Jackman, July 28, 2021
    Canada’s Equitable Bank covered programme received legislative approval this week, paving the way for a debut deal in the coming months.
  • Green_light_Adobe_575x375_170920
    Sub-sovereigns
    Ontario prints biggest Canadian dollar green bond
    Burhan Khadbai, July 27, 2021
    The Province of Ontario received a strong reception in the Canadian dollar market on Tuesday, helping it to issue its biggest ever green bond in the currency.
