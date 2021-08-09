All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Nordics

    Covered Bonds
    Swedish covered spreads steepen as issuance rises
    Frank Jackman, August 09, 2021
    The Swedish krona covered bond curve has steepened over the course of the year alongside a rise in net issuance, with last month's volumes almost twice those of last July.
    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
    Covered Bonds
    PPs to dominate Swedish covered bonds
    Frank Jackman, August 02, 2021
    Private placements are expected to make up the bulk of Swedish covered bond paper throughout the latter half of 2021 and, with the Nordic summer holiday period coming to end, issuance from the region is expected to kick off ahead of the eurozone.
    Regulatory Capital
    Íslandsbanki sets sights on debut AT1
    Frank Jackman, July 29, 2021
    Íslandsbanki plans to issue its inaugural additional tier one (AT1) note in the near future, becoming the second Icelandic bank to debut in the format since the collapse of the nation's banking system 13 years ago.
    Senior Debt
    Sampo reduces debt through senior tender
    Tyler Davies, July 27, 2021
    Finnish insurer Sampo has bought back more euro-denominated senior bonds as it looks to reduce its leverage, though it failed to gain approval to redeem the remaining bonds ahead of their maturity.
    ABBs-Block Trades
    Apax Partners reduces TietoEvry stake in ABB
    Aidan Gregory, July 27, 2021
    Apex Partners has cut its stake in TietoEvry, the Finnish software and IT services company, via an accelerated bookbuild.
    Supras and agencies
    Funding scorecard: Nordic agencies
    Burhan Khadbai, July 09, 2021
    This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early July.
    SSA MTNs and CP
    MuniFin makes Sofr debut
    Frank Jackman, July 05, 2021
    Finland’s Municipality Finance has sold its first bond linked to one of the new risk-free rates, opting for the Secured Overnight Financing Rate for its $200m floater.
    People News
    Moves in Brief — 24 June, 2021
    Burhan Khadbai, June 24, 2021
    Wells Fargo hires Marriott from NatWest Markets — Créd Ag MD to join BNP Paribas SSA desk — SEB SSA DCM head off to New York — AFT hires funding official from Crédit Foncier — Citi promotes CEEMEA debt bankers — HSBC AM adds EM debt portfolio manager — EM seller heads from Credit Suisse to Barclays — Deutsche Bank hires head of US CLO syndication from JPM — Senior securitized product banker leaves Barclays — USSIM poaches BlackRock head of European ABS — Together treasurer departs for Pepper — Barclays poaches from JP Morgan for real estate IB push — Barclays hires from MS for head of Nordic banking
    People News
    Barclays hires from Morgan Stanley for head of Nordic banking
    Richard Metcalf, June 24, 2021
    Morgan Stanley managing director Tobias Åkermark is leaving the US firm to become head of Nordic banking and country CEO for Sweden at Barclays.
    Senior Debt
    Denmark to crank up CCyB as economy froths
    Tyler Davies, June 23, 2021
    Denmark’s Systemic Risk Council is calling on the government to reactivate countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) requirements for banks, as the country's economic recovery gathers pace and risks begin to build up in the residential mortgage market.
    Sovereigns
    Sweden braves vol to establish 50 year krona reference point
    Frank Jackman, June 17, 2021
    Sweden became the latest European sovereign to access the ultra-long end of the curve this week as it launched its first 50 year bond, opening up the long end of the krona curve for other highly rated names.
