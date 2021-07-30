BMO Capital Markets
-
Morgan Stanley ventured north of the 49th parallel this week to visit a Maple bond market that is on course for its busiest year for financial institutions issuance since the 2008 financial crisis.
-
The Province of Ontario received a strong reception in the Canadian dollar market on Tuesday, helping it to issue its biggest ever green bond in the currency.
-
Four public sector borrowers received strong receptions in the primary US dollar market this week, with a lack of supply in the currency over the last few weeks overriding volatility in US Treasuries.
-
-
The Inter-American Development Bank and the Province of British Columbia sold well subscribed dollar deals on Tuesday but volatility could be on the radar after US inflation data beat expectations.
-
Two SSA borrowers announced on Monday that they were preparing to enter the dollar market on Tuesday, hoping for a calmer picture in the underlying rates market than was in evidence last week.
-
Rating: Aaa/AAA
-
Canada’s federal pensions manager, Public Sector Pension Investments, made its debut on the international bond market on Tuesday — and will soon be back for more. It was joined in the market by International Finance Corporation’s first ever bond linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr).
-
The Federal Reserve made a hawkish lurch at its meeting last week and the consequences are still rippling through rates markets with just two SSA borrowers attempting deals in what could prove volatile markets.
-
Canadian telecommunications company Telus is set to print the nation’s first sustainability-linked bond, after launching its framework earlier this week. Fellow Canadian Enbridge could join Telus: the oil pipeline operator published its SLB framework on Thursday.
-
A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
-
Bank of Montreal is seeking investor consent to switch from referencing Libor to Sonia on its sterling covered bond, following similar moves from other borrowers. Different calculation methods are emerging for the transition.