Luxembourg

    SSA
    SSA secondary pricing update: Greece's new 30 year performs strongly
    Burhan Khadbai, March 24, 2021
    Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Tuesday, March 23. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
    Sovereigns
    Greece completes curve with 30 year stunner despite tricky backdrop
    Lewis McLellan, March 17, 2021
    It was a long time coming, but Greece finally completed its curve with a 30 year bond on Wednesday. This was its first in the tenor since before the global financial crisis. The bond was a success, despite a choppy backdrop.
    Covered Bonds
    Investors fret over NordLB Lux as wind-down looms
    Bill Thornhill, December 02, 2020
    Investors holding the covered bonds issued by NordLB in Luxembourg said on Wednesday that they were concerned about prospective rating downgrades after the bank said it would be wound down and in the wake of Fitch’s announcement on Tuesday that it had withdrawn its covered bond rating.
  • SSA Bond Comments
    Luxembourg EUR1.5bn 0% Sep 32 sustainable bond
    Frank Jackman, September 10, 2020
    Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
    Sovereigns
    Luxembourg slices 6bp from spread in sustainability debut
    Frank Jackman, September 07, 2020
    The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg launched Europe’s first sovereign sustainability bond to big demand on Monday morning, allowing the sovereign to bring the spread in by 6bp during pricing.
    Sovereigns
    Luxembourg plans first European sovereign sustainable bond
    Burhan Khadbai, September 02, 2020
    The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has become the first European country to publish a sustainability bond framework and has mandated banks to prepare a debut deal in the format.
    Covered Bonds
    LCR amendment could disrupt Lux covereds
    Bill Thornhill, August 03, 2020
    The European Commission’s proposed amendment to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio Delegated Act suggests covered bonds, such as those issued by NordLB Luxembourg and others, could be excluded, which could extinguish banks’ demand for them. However, it is likely that a solution referencing the covered bond directive will be found.
    Covered Bonds
    NordLB Lux 7yr has ‘fantastic outcome’
    Bill Thornhill, June 03, 2020
    Investors were eager to buy a euro benchmark seven year covered bond from NordLB Luxembourg on Wednesday, enabling the bonds to be priced flat to the issuer’s curve. That illustrating the strength of demand in what one lead manager described as a “hot” market.
    Sovereigns
    Italy to hit both short and long ends as bigger borrowing begins
    Burhan Khadbai, April 20, 2020
    Italy mandated banks for a new five year to be sold alongside a tap of a September 2050 bond on Monday as it prepares to bolt on a bigger funding programme in order to fund its effort against the coronavirus pandemic. The sovereign will be joined by Luxembourg in the euro public sector bond market on Tuesday.
    Equity
    Société Générale: French ECM’s serial winner
    David Rothnie, March 27, 2020
    For consistency and execution, Société Générale is GlobalCapital’s best bank for equity capital markets in France and Benelux.
  • Covered Bonds
    NordLB's renewable debut draws demand
    Bill Thornhill, January 20, 2020
    NordLB Luxembourg attracted exceptionally strong demand for its inaugural renewable energy covered bond on Monday — the first ever to be issued under the country’s new legal framework. This was despite the deal being sub-benchmark size and not eligible for the European Central Bank’s covered bond purchase programme.
    Covered Bonds
    NordLB Lux mandates for first renewable energy deal, again
    Bill Thornhill, January 16, 2020
    NordLB Luxembourg was expected to arrive in the market with its inaugural renewable energy covered bond late last year, having completed a market programme and mandated lead managers. On Thursday it finally plucked up the courage to re-announce the long-awaited deal — the first to be ever issued under the country’s new law.
