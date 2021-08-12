All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

    People News
    Deutsche builds up healthcare IB team
    Richard Metcalf, August 12, 2021
    Deutsche Bank is among the firms making a concerted effort to bulk up their capabilities in the healthcare sector, with two managing directors set to join the firm in the coming months.
    Asia - Corp Bonds - High Grade
    BNP Paribas bolsters PP franchise with hire from MUFG
    Silas Brown, August 12, 2021
    BNP Paribas has hired a vice president in New York to build out the bank’s US private placement platform.
    EM LatAm
    EM investor group preps 'enhanced' ESG bond principles amid greenwashing concerns
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    The Emerging Markets Investor Alliance, a non-profit comprising several major EM asset managers, will release “enhanced” principles for green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday in response to what it sees as a “loss of confidence” in the labelled bond asset class.
    People and Markets
    DB hires for LatAm DCM amid long term build-out hopes
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    Deutsche Bank has hired from ING to replace a recent departure in its Latin American debt capital markets team, and the German bank’s head of LatAm DCM told GlobalCapital that he hoped to build around the new hire.
    EM LatAm
    Tocumen flies through guidance to push out amortisations
    Oliver West, August 06, 2021
    Panama City airport Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen defied what bankers and investors had described as an unenthusiastic early-August bond market to attract a large book on a dual tranche deal on Thursday. Demand was sticky enough for the issuer to price $1.855bn of new debt inside guidance, enabling Tocumen to gain important liquidity relief.
    Market News
    Wells Fargo postpones return to office in US
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.
    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
    Bank Strategy
    Moelis sees room to grow for ‘nimble’ capital markets team
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Moelis & Co supercharged its capital markets team last year just in time to take advantage of the booming market for special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs). But as the craze subsides, the team continues to expand, with the firm looking to generate repeat business from clients that appreciate its product-agnostic approach.
    Africa
    EM sovs get SDR boon but questions linger over reallocation plans
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    The impact of the allocation of new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) on the most stressed developing economies could depend on whether a politically sensitive proposed reallocation of the assets from wealthier nations to vulnerable ones is successful. And though the new SDRs may reduce sovereign bond issuance, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, not all investors believe there will be a notable effect on EM debt.
    EM LatAm
    Gran Colombia funds Guyana expansion with first index-eligible bond
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    Mining company Gran Colombia Gold Corp sold a senior unsecured $300m five year note on Wednesday, with bankers saying that the company had offered a pricing pick-up that could be attributed to the use of proceeds — to fund a new project in Guyana.
    EM LatAm
    Argentina’s Genneia launches green distressed exchange with CB permission
    Oliver West, August 04, 2021
    Power company Genneia has become the latest Argentine company to look to refinance bonds with an exchange considered distressed by rating agencies, as capital controls in the country limit corporate issuers’ access to hard currency. Unusually, the distressed exchange will result in the issuance of green bonds.
    EM LatAm
    Chile funding chief heads to Itaú
    Oliver West, August 03, 2021
    Andrés Pérez, who has led Chile through two consecutive record breaking years of international bond issuance, has left his position as head of international finance at the Latin American sovereign to become chief economist at Itaú Chile.
