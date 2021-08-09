All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Sweden

    Covered Bonds
    Swedish covered spreads steepen as issuance rises
    Frank Jackman, August 09, 2021
    The Swedish krona covered bond curve has steepened over the course of the year alongside a rise in net issuance, with last month's volumes almost twice those of last July.
    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
    Covered Bonds
    PPs to dominate Swedish covered bonds
    Frank Jackman, August 02, 2021
    Private placements are expected to make up the bulk of Swedish covered bond paper throughout the latter half of 2021 and, with the Nordic summer holiday period coming to end, issuance from the region is expected to kick off ahead of the eurozone.
    Supras and agencies
    Funding scorecard: Nordic agencies
    Burhan Khadbai, July 09, 2021
    This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early July.
    People News
    Moves in Brief — 24 June, 2021
    Burhan Khadbai, June 24, 2021
    Wells Fargo hires Marriott from NatWest Markets — Créd Ag MD to join BNP Paribas SSA desk — SEB SSA DCM head off to New York — AFT hires funding official from Crédit Foncier — Citi promotes CEEMEA debt bankers — HSBC AM adds EM debt portfolio manager — EM seller heads from Credit Suisse to Barclays — Deutsche Bank hires head of US CLO syndication from JPM — Senior securitized product banker leaves Barclays — USSIM poaches BlackRock head of European ABS — Together treasurer departs for Pepper — Barclays poaches from JP Morgan for real estate IB push — Barclays hires from MS for head of Nordic banking
    People News
    Barclays hires from Morgan Stanley for head of Nordic banking
    Richard Metcalf, June 24, 2021
    Morgan Stanley managing director Tobias Åkermark is leaving the US firm to become head of Nordic banking and country CEO for Sweden at Barclays.
    Sovereigns
    Sweden braves vol to establish 50 year krona reference point
    Frank Jackman, June 17, 2021
    Sweden became the latest European sovereign to access the ultra-long end of the curve this week as it launched its first 50 year bond, opening up the long end of the krona curve for other highly rated names.
    Covered Bonds
    Covereds wobble as sensitivity on display
    Bill Thornhill, June 10, 2021
    Covered bonds issued this week by SCBC and Bank of New Zealand were thinly oversubscribed and illustrated that investors are still sensitive to price, albeit that demand was good for a small green debut from Eika Boligkreditt and a tap from Oma Savings Bank.
    Covered Bonds
    BMO follows others with covered bond Sonia conversion
    Bill Thornhill, June 08, 2021
    Bank of Montreal is seeking investor consent to switch from referencing Libor to Sonia on its sterling covered bond, following similar moves from other borrowers. Different calculation methods are emerging for the transition.
    Covered Bonds
    Slow SCBC sends shivers through covered bonds
    Bill Thornhill, June 07, 2021
    Swedish Covered Bond Corporation’s (SCBC) benchmark eight year deal, syndicated on Monday, was slow to build and, even though the final spread looked fine, the process clearly showed that investors are reticent to buy deals at prevailing levels.
    ABBs-Block Trades
    Dometic Group raises Skr3.35bn for M&A opportunities
    Aidan Gregory, June 02, 2021
    Dometic Group, the Swedish maker of appliances for boats and camper vans, has successfully completed a Skr3.35bn (€331m) M&A financing.
    Sovereigns
    Sweden to hit 50 years with June syndication
    Lewis McLellan, May 28, 2021
    Sweden’s national debt office announced on Thursday that it will extend its government bond curve to 50 years via a syndication in June.
