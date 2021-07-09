Kommuninvest
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early July.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early May.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 26. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
Kommuninvest plans to issue a debut social bond to fund its new social sustainability loans, which were launched on Tuesday after a successful pilot phase.
Kommuninvest, the Swedish local government funding agency, is hoping to issue its much delayed debut green bond in euros next year after initial plans to bring the deal this year were put on hold.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes in mid-December, with some issuers also setting their targets for 2021.
Kommuninvest will come to market this week for a seven year Swedish krona green bond.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes at the end of October.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes in mid-September.
Kommuninvest is launching a pilot programme of sustainability loans. If there is enough demand, these will be funded through the institution's first social bond.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes in late July.