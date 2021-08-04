France
Bank syndicates have been appointed for two of the equity capital markets deals expected in the autumn: the capital increase of e-commerce platform Cnova and the IPO of GreenYellow, the renewable energy business. Both are subsidiaries of Casino, the French supermarket chain.
TechnipFMC, the French-US energy technologies group, executed on Thursday night its second block sale of shares in Technip Energies, the engineering and construction subsidiary it span off in February. Despite the holiday season, the parent achieved a fractionally higher price than in the last trade and a significantly tighter discount.
France’s IPO renaissance is expected to keep up the pace in the second half of the year, aided by the strong performance of French equities and a rebounding economy.
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
The SSA bond market is playing host to three SRI labelled deals in euros this week, with no conventional debt slated for issuance at all so far.
A pair of SSA borrowers are set to squeeze a pair of benchmarks in on Tuesday just before the summer holidays period commences in earnest.
Two new European Spac IPOs were launched on Wednesday following extensive pre-sounding processes.
Covered bond and SSA research analysts at Société Générale are set to leave the bank for other firms later this year.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, July 12. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
France stuck to its approach of engaging with investors during bookbuilding to persuade them not to inflate orders for its second syndication in a row this week, when the sovereign brought a new 30 year OAT to the market.
Two public sector borrowers hit the primary euro market on Thursday, with the International Development Association selling its biggest ever bond in the currency and France’s Action Logement Services extending its curve with just its second ever trade.
Rating: Aa2/AA/AA