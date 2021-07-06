All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Belgian Sovereign

  1. SSA Bond Comments
    Belgium EUR3bn 1.45% Jun 37
    May 25, 2017
  2. SSA Bond Comments
    Flemish Community EUR1bn 1.875% Jun 42, EUR250m 0.375% Oct 26 tap
    May 25, 2017
  3. SSA Bond Comments
    Belgium EUR5bn 1.7% Jun 50
    January 31, 2019
  4. SSA Bond Comments
    Belgium EUR6bn 0.8% Jun 27
    January 19, 2017
  5. SSA Bond Comments
    Belgium EUR6bn 0.9% Jun 29
    January 10, 2019
