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Issue 1956

Top Stories
Sovereigns
Long-dated issuance to rise as EU and sovereigns stand by
Flags in front of the European Parliament, Flags in front of the European Parliament, Strasbourg, Alsace, France
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Germany brings capped, tightly priced 30 year Bund tap

The flag of the Federal Republic of Germany , The German flag is a tricolour, with three equal horizontal stripes of black, red and gold.
Addison Gong, May 06, 2026
Supras and agencies
Eurofima on choosing rare format, pricing approach and funding plans
Sarah Ainsworth, May 07, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
UPDATE Baden-Württemberg explores Länder-KfW limit after recent curve flattening
Addison Gong, May 05, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Thuringia compresses 10 year Länder-KfW spread
Addison Gong, May 06, 2026
SSA
EBRD’s first securitization advances MDB risk sharing
Jon Hay, May 07, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

Deutsche Bank and Société Générale push €2bn capital in welcoming AT1 market

Exterior view of Deutsche Bank sign on side of HQ headquarters Head Office building in Moorgate City of London England UK Great Britain KATHY DEWITT
Atanas Dinov, May 07, 2026
FIG
Westpac returns to dollars with a bang after SEC delisting
David Rothnie, May 07, 2026
Senior Debt
UPDATE: UK banks go head-to-head with senior euro deals
Flynn Nicholls, May 06, 2026
Senior Debt
Barclays completes its first euro outing of the year with popular €1.75bn dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, May 05, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Super-rare AT1 pair flies off the shelf in 'one of the best' execution widows
Atanas Dinov, May 06, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Lloyds lands first euro covered bond since January 2023

lloyds Bank London.png
Luke Jeffs, May 05, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
UniCredit Germany and CRH tap strong covered bond market
Atanas Dinov, May 06, 2026
Covered Bonds
Lloyds lands first euro covered bond since January 2023
Luke Jeffs, May 05, 2026
Covered Bonds
CFF lands first 10 year covered since Iran war began
Luke Jeffs, May 05, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Westpac New Zealand seals blowout return in strong covered bond market
Atanas Dinov, May 07, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Investors take long-term view on CLO equity returns

Hourglass or Sandglass. Catch the moment. Sands falling through hour glass. Pass of time and waste time concept.. Image shot 2019. Exact date unknown.
Thomas Hopkins, May 07, 2026
ABS US
Robust lease rates, ABS deal cushion protect investors exposed to Spirit Airlines 
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 07, 2026
ABS Europe
Securitization regs enter endgame after EU Parliament finalises position
Tom Hall, May 06, 2026
CLOs Europe
VanEck expands into CLO equity with new fund launch
Thomas Hopkins, May 07, 2026
ABS Europe
Santander energises Nordic market with Swedish auto ABS success
Tom Hall, May 07, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Carlsberg drinks down bottomless demand for debut euro hybrid

GC1956 Deal cartoon Carlsberg.jpg
Diana Bui, May 06, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Eli Lilly revives dollar market with $9bn M&A financing
David Rothnie, May 07, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Alphabet takes size with third euro outing
Frank Jackman, May 05, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Airbus lands first euro bond since 2020 in busy market
Frank Jackman, May 07, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Southern Water ends sterling drought with £300m deal
Frank Jackman, May 05, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
High grade and crossover bonds

Crossover corporate credits find strong demand in euros

Misano Adriatico, Italy - August 25, 2018: A Schaeffler Audi RS 5 DTM of Audi Sport Team Phoenix, driven by Mike Rockenfeller, during race at the DTM
Frank Jackman, May 06, 2026
CLOs Europe
Fair Oaks achieves low cost of capital for new issue CLO
Thomas Hopkins, May 06, 2026
CLOs Europe
CLO spreads tighten in tandem with loan pricing rises
Thomas Hopkins, May 05, 2026
Emerging Markets
CEE

First Baltic euro bonds of 2026 fly in primary

Tallinn, Estonia - July 6, 2025: Estonian Song and Dance Festival. Wide view from audience side shows song festival grounds arch with huge united choi
Frank Jackman, May 07, 2026
EM Middle East
FAB, IsDB and PIF keep GCC reopening on track
Francesca Young, May 07, 2026
Emerging Markets
FAB helps rebuild confidence in Middle East
Francesca Young, May 06, 2026
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA investors offered pick n mix of bonds
Francesca Young, May 06, 2026
Equity
Equity

Rexel CB flies, forcing tightening of terms

Rexel from Alamy 6May26 575x375
Jon Hay, May 06, 2026
People and Markets
SSA

PGGM joins MDB securitization movement with €100m EBRD play

EBRD Securitization closing 6may26 from bank for use 2 1000x666.jpg
Jon Hay, May 07, 2026
People News
Templeton joins Lloyds to cover UK, Irish and SA banks
Francesca Young, May 06, 2026
People News
Morgan Stanley hires for MENA DCM
Francesca Young, May 05, 2026
People News
Natixis moves five senior managers to new jobs
Jon Hay, May 05, 2026
GC View
Warsh may not change rate outlook but could change the Fed
Frank Jackman, May 05, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

JP Morgan touches nerve with security and resilience push into Europe

LONDON- The JP Morgan building in London's Canary Wharf financial district. An American investment bank and financial services company.
May 07, 2026