Issue 1956
Top Stories
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Heavy issuance met firm demand, though investors are growing more selective
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New law expected to accelerate the dominance of professional landlords
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Funding across all parts of the capital structure is available with issuers likely to prioritise unsecured borrowing
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Market participants have questioned if the differential in the risk-weightings between securitized and covered assets will affect demand for covered bonds
Leader
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FIG issuers have shown that investors are ready to absorb all the supply that comes their way
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The fears of the covered bond market reflect a lack of conviction in the superiority of the product
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
People and Markets