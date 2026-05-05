Barclays completes its first euro outing of the year with popular €1.75bn dual trancher
◆ UK bank uses the first issuance window after earnings, central bank meetings and holidays ◆ Deal coincides with busy euro credit market ◆ Barclays attracts attention with relevant new issue concession
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