Barclays completes its first euro outing of the year with popular €1.75bn dual trancher

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Barclays completes its first euro outing of the year with popular €1.75bn dual trancher

Atanas Dinov
May 05, 2026 06:03 pm

◆ UK bank uses the first issuance window after earnings, central bank meetings and holidays ◆ Deal coincides with busy euro credit market ◆ Barclays attracts attention with relevant new issue concession

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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