UniCredit Germany and CRH tap strong covered bond market

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UniCredit Germany and CRH tap strong covered bond market

Atanas Dinov
May 06, 2026 07:52 pm

◆ Several market currents support new long five years ◆ UniCredit GmbH achieves larger size close to fair value ◆ CRH pushes annual covered funding to €3.15bn

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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