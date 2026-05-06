Super-rare AT1 pair flies off the shelf in 'one of the best' execution widows
◆ Deals attract 8.4 times coverage ratio ◆ Strong tailwinds drive Unicaja through pre-deal announcement fair value ◆ Helaba debuts public AT1 as it optimises capital stack
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