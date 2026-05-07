Deutsche Bank and Société Générale push €2bn capital in welcoming AT1 market

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Deutsche Bank and Société Générale push €2bn capital in welcoming AT1 market

Atanas Dinov
May 07, 2026 07:18 pm

◆ Strong demand for capital supports two major banks' simultaneous deals ◆ Deutsche goes big and pays concession ◆ SG restricts size for a punchy print at fair value

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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