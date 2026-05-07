Deutsche Bank and Société Générale push €2bn capital in welcoming AT1 market
◆ Strong demand for capital supports two major banks' simultaneous deals ◆ Deutsche goes big and pays concession ◆ SG restricts size for a punchy print at fair value
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