Baden-Württemberg explores Länder-KfW limit after recent curve flattening

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Baden-Württemberg explores Länder-KfW limit after recent curve flattening

Addison Gong
May 05, 2026 05:13 pm

◆ Pricing was tricky after Hamburg’s recent five year ◆ Is 7bp the new magic number for Länder? ◆ Five year demand lacking, Thuringia to test 10 year

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Addison Gong
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