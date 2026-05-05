Baden-Württemberg explores Länder-KfW limit after recent curve flattening
◆ Pricing was tricky after Hamburg’s recent five year ◆ Is 7bp the new magic number for Länder? ◆ Five year demand lacking, Thuringia to test 10 year
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