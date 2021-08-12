Latest news
The 10 year US Treasury has rallied following Wednesday’s strong 10 year auction sale with investors relieved following the release of US CPI data.
The European Commission has begun disbursing the first tranches of the money available under the Next Generation EU plan.
The latest US non-farm payrolls data produced a much stronger than expected growth in US employment, intensifying a sell-off in rates. Attention is turning to the US CPI data, which is released on Wednesday and which could add more fuel to the move out of Treasuries.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress European sovereigns have made in their funding programmes in August.
US Congress is once again dragging its heels over the country’s debt ceiling. A two year suspension of the debt limit came to an end on July 31 and the Department of the Treasury is using “extraordinary measures” to keep the government afloat.
Despite high inflation readings, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee voted to keep up its purchases of UK government bonds at its meeting on Thursday. The MPC did offer some guidance on when the central bank will begin to reduce its stock of assets.
The US Treasury has announced its borrowing schedule for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 but there is considerable uncertainty hanging over the its funding following the reinstatement of the US debt limit.
The Bank of England will hold a key monetary policy meeting on Thursday, where market participants hope to glean some insights on how the Bank will react to the UK’s surging rate of inflation.
The ECB, as of this week, holds over a third of Greece’s government debt with its purchases showing no signs of slowing. But the end of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, scheduled for March next year, may mean a sudden halt.