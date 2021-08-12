EM Middle East

Latest news
Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is due to price its IPO at Ish11.42 a share, the top of the initial range, valuing the company at Ish1.3bn ($390m) on a post-money basis.
Saudi Arabia is expected to keep emerging market investors occupied in the second half of the year due to a burgeoning pipeline of IPOs, following strong performance of Saudi equities in 2021 so far.
The IPO of Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is covered following less than a day of bookbuilding, according to a source close to the transaction.
First Abu Dhabi Bank has sold its inaugural bond linked to the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr), becoming the first borrower in the United Arab Emirates to do so.
ING has promoted Sebastian Frederiks to become head of wholesale banking for the Middle East.
A bulging pipeline of business is livening up the UAE’s formerly sleepy equity capital markets, after a series of eye-catching transactions in recent weeks following the biggest IPO in the area for almost three years.
Arabian Centres, the Saudi Arabia shopping centre operator, is set to tap its dollar sukuk. The recent drop in US rates, combined with the anticipation of rising rates later in the year, has provided impetus for emerging market issuers to enter markets.
Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is preparing to go public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, having secured the backing of Danish online retail billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.