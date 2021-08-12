Latest news
Turkish bank's repo follows ESG-linked bond and loan
Petropavlovsk, the London-listed Russian gold miner, will repurchase over $135m of international bonds due in 2022 to ease a maturity that Fitch has said is vulnerable to the last year of board and management instability.
RHI Magnesita, an Austrian refractory supplier, has linked interest rates on credit lines totaling €770m to a third-party ESG rating. ING acted as arranger on the deal.
Ukrainian steel and mining company Metinvest is looking to buy back a portion of its 2026 bonds after the company’s Ebitda almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.
Central and eastern European telecoms provider PPF Telecom has clinched the support of its noteholders for amendments to its bond documentation that will grant it greater flexibility to acquire assets.
Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, this week sold a Euroclearable bond in roubles.
Turkish renewable energy company Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji launched its debut bond on Monday, a green dollar offering.
Ukraine tapped its dollar bonds on Thursday, as the certainty of disbursement of much-needed funding from the IMF remains unclear.
Raben Group, the Dutch-Polish logistics firm, closed its first sustainability-linked syndicated loan for €225m on Friday.