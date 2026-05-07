Westpac New Zealand seals blowout return in strong covered bond market

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Westpac New Zealand seals blowout return in strong covered bond market

Atanas Dinov
May 07, 2026 06:47 pm

◆ Issuer lands in 'the place to be' amid strong demand for covereds ◆ Achieves its largest covered book since at least 2023 ◆ After 7bp tightening the bond was spotted another 2bp tighter to erase new issue concession

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Covered Bond Deal ReviewsFIGEuroWeekly CoversWestpac
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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