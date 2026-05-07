Westpac New Zealand seals blowout return in strong covered bond market
◆ Issuer lands in 'the place to be' amid strong demand for covereds ◆ Achieves its largest covered book since at least 2023 ◆ After 7bp tightening the bond was spotted another 2bp tighter to erase new issue concession
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