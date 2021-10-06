Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Latest news
Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s €1.25bn eight year was priced tightly, as CCDJ and PBB join rush on dollar market
Commonwealth Bank of Australia mandated leads for a euro covered bond as deals from Austria and Norway were priced inside or flat to fair value
The five year deal was larger than any dollar covered bond ever issued and was priced at the tightest spread ever
Despite record size, ING’s Diba’s inaugural green covered bond lands flat to fair value
Argenta Sparebank’s 20 year attracted the highest subscription of any Belgian covered bond in over a year, whilst CIBC unearthed more measured demand in the popular five year tenor
Arion Bank’s innovative debut shows the way for compatriot issuers
Royal Bank of Canada managed to attract good demand for a tightly priced seven year as Argenta Sparebank and ING Diba mandated leads
Bonds from Stadshypotek and National Bank of Canada went well on Thursday, bringing this week’s tally of deals to 10
Three covered bond issuers brought a diverse range of deals on Wednesday, with Caffil’s 25 year proving the undisputed highlight