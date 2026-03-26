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Issue 1950

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA primary set for slow reawakening as Africa leads the way
GlobalCapital Angola first prize 001.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

No surprises in Italy’s Q2 funding update but BTP volatility could persist

rome, colosseum, romes, colosseums
Addison Gong, March 26, 2026
Supras and agencies
World Bank chooses sterling FRN for 2026 public benchmark debut
Sarah Ainsworth, March 26, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Munich finds appetite for 10 year euro paper
Sarah Ainsworth, March 25, 2026
Supras and agencies
JFM's five year dollar deal not covered
Sarah Ainsworth, March 25, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Strong dollar FIG performance adds pressure to euro pipeline

Wall Street sign, New York City, New York, USA
Atanas Dinov, March 26, 2026
Senior Debt
SMFG lures abundant FIG orders with record €2bn senior dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, March 26, 2026
Senior Debt
Bank of Ireland achieves objectives with €750m green senior in volatile day
Atanas Dinov, March 26, 2026
Senior Debt
Yankee banks capture improved sentiment in the US
David Rothnie, March 26, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Aktia navigates tight window with AT1 to restart euro FIG capital issuance
Atanas Dinov, March 25, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Dollar covereds thrive in short window despite choppy markets

dollars.png
Luke Jeffs, March 26, 2026
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered primary market slows as markets sell-off
Luke Jeffs, March 26, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Westpac rides stronger market opening to land euro covered
Luke Jeffs, March 25, 2026
Covered Bonds
Nordea Mortgage Bank lands tightest euro covered of 2026 with debut EuGB
Luke Jeffs, March 25, 2026
Covered Bonds
Pfz der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken latest to find sensitivity at long end
Luke Jeffs, March 24, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLO managers chase cheaper credits as loans move below par

A chemical plant on the bank of the Humber estuary with derelict boat beached in the mud bank.
Thomas Hopkins, March 26, 2026
Securitization
New Basel III rules could boost US bank holdings of CLOs
Tobias Burns, March 26, 2026
ABS Europe
ABS market slows down as spreads push wider
Tom Hall, March 26, 2026
ABS US
Seeker Music finds ABS funding
Chadwick Van Estrop , March 24, 2026
RMBS
Healthy flow of RMBS issuance hits US market
Pooja Sarkar, March 25, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans

European M&A pipeline rolls on amid Middle East war

PosteItaliane from alamy mar 26 2026.jpg
Jennifer Law, March 26, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Corps edge closer to dollar record as demand holds
David Rothnie, March 26, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Danone serves up triple trancher in euros and sterling
Diana Bui, March 25, 2026
SSA MTNs and CP
Callables and FRNs drive MTN issuance through Middle East volatility
Diana Bui, March 26, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Amphenol soaks up euro demand for €500m trade
Diana Bui, March 24, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Trafigura increases facility with Samurai loan refi

Trafigura approved images CH March 24 2026.jpg
Jennifer Law, March 24, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Xylo signs green loan for all timber frame office development
Jennifer Law, March 25, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Angola and Republic of Srpska lead CEEMEA restart

LUANDA, ANGOLA - APRIL 29, 2025: Skyline of Luanda Marginal with fishing boats In the foreground
George Collard, March 24, 2026
Emerging Markets
Investors flock to 'safe' Helios Towers
George Collard, March 26, 2026
Emerging Markets
LatAm faces glacial primary reopening
George Collard, March 26, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
CEEMEA borrowers face big jump in premiums
George Collard, March 23, 2026
GC View
CEEMEA had no need for a gold standard issuer to restart primary market
George Collard, March 24, 2026
Equity
Equity

More defence IPOs expected after Vincorion, Gabler

leopardtank-alamy-260326.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, March 26, 2026
Equity
Exail shareholder takes advantage of price rise with block trade
Arthur Bautzer, March 24, 2026
Market News
New CEO begins quest to keep Mediobanca unique as it loses independence
Jon Hay, March 20, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

Head of EMEA corporate DCM quits Bank of America

logo of the bank of america Chicago IL USA
Francesca Young, March 26, 2026
FIG People and Markets
HSBC capital solution MD leaves
Francesca Young, March 25, 2026
People and Markets
NatWest makes corporate DCM cut
Francesca Young, March 26, 2026
SSA People and Markets
Farrell departs HSBC after a decade
Addison Gong, March 25, 2026
People and Markets
TD hires MTN banker in Asia
Francesca Young, March 24, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

New players enter corporate broking game for big wins in UK IB

The City of London skyscrapers seen from the river Thames,The Square Mile business district in London, England, United Kingdom UK
David Rothnie, March 25, 2026