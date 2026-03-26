SMFG lures abundant FIG orders with record €2bn senior dual trancher
◆ Deal brings 'confidence' to euro FIG market as it pulls in large, attrition-free demand ◆ Regular holdco tranche and 'super rare beast' opco provide diverse entry points ◆ Japanese bank's largest euro deal follows $5bn Yankee record in January
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