SMFG lures abundant FIG orders with record €2bn senior dual trancher

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FIG
Senior Debt

SMFG lures abundant FIG orders with record €2bn senior dual trancher

Atanas Dinov
March 26, 2026 03:13 pm

◆ Deal brings 'confidence' to euro FIG market as it pulls in large, attrition-free demand ◆ Regular holdco tranche and 'super rare beast' opco provide diverse entry points ◆ Japanese bank's largest euro deal follows $5bn Yankee record in January

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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