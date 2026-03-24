Pfz der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken latest to find sensitivity at long end
◆ Swiss issuer placed four tranches going out to 15yr ◆ First Pfandbrief from the issuer since January ◆ Banker said volatility is affecting demand for longer-dated bonds
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