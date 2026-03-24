Pfz der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken latest to find sensitivity at long end

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Covered Bonds

Pfz der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken latest to find sensitivity at long end

Luke Jeffs
March 24, 2026 05:51 pm
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◆ Swiss issuer placed four tranches going out to 15yr ◆ First Pfandbrief from the issuer since January ◆ Banker said volatility is affecting demand for longer-dated bonds

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Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversPBBNationwideZürcher Kantonalbank
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Luke Jeffs
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