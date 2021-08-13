SSA MTNs and CP

Latest news
Swedish krona issuance is set to pick up after Region Stockholm jump started the post-summer market this week
Nivaura, the fintech firm seeking to digitise primary markets using blockchain technology, has appointed a new chief executive officer.
Export Development Canada (EDC) sold the first offshore Chilean peso bond of the year as it dropped into the currency in search of short dated borrowing earlier this week.
For those in the world of grown-up finance, the cryptocurrency world has often been the subject of amused scorn or mild envy. It is very much its own game, and it scarcely seems to inhabit the same world as staid, professional markets like that for commercial paper. But all that is changing and regulators must pay attention.
Finland’s Municipality Finance has sold its first bond linked to one of the new risk-free rates, opting for the Secured Overnight Financing Rate for its $200m floater.
Frontier currency bonds issued by development finance institutions have outperformed emerging market indices over the past three years, according to a report published by fund manager TCX this week.
Bond market fintech company Origin has teamed up with clearing house operator Clearstream Banking to launch an “instant ISIN” feature to allow the automated allocation of codes to Eurobonds from frequent issuers.
Sweden became the latest European sovereign to access the ultra-long end of the curve this week as it launched its first 50 year bond, opening up the long end of the krona curve for other highly rated names.
Latin American supranational Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) has become the first borrower from the region to sell paper linked to Sofr.