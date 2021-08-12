Market News

Latest news
German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
Barclays survey sheds light on uptake of execution management systems
The week in review: July forex reserves hit five-year high, JPM gets JV full ownership nod, Blackstone’s Soho China acquisition faces reviewIn this round-up, China’s foreign exchange reserves reach the highest level in five years, JP Morgan receives approval to fully own an onshore securities company, and Beijing launches a review of Blackstone’s $3.05bn take-private of Soho China.
Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.
Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
The European Central Bank’s Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation may never disappear, but the central bank will find it difficult to maintain record-breaking interest rates on its loans as the economy recovers from the pandemic. As the terms of the liquidity scheme surely begin to tighten, issuers will have a greater incentive to repay TLTROs and switch to market funding.
US Congress is once again dragging its heels over the country’s debt ceiling. A two year suspension of the debt limit came to an end on July 31 and the Department of the Treasury is using “extraordinary measures” to keep the government afloat.
Despite high inflation readings, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee voted to keep up its purchases of UK government bonds at its meeting on Thursday. The MPC did offer some guidance on when the central bank will begin to reduce its stock of assets.
A new level of harmonisation and simplicity in financial markets communication is on the horizon, according to supporters of the Common Domain Model — a coding framework that will allow bonds, repos and derivatives to be described in a single format, potentially making processing more efficient and less manual.