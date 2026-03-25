Aktia navigates tight window with AT1 to restart euro FIG capital issuance

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Aktia navigates tight window with AT1 to restart euro FIG capital issuance

Atanas Dinov
March 25, 2026 06:21 pm

◆ Deal gets broad interest despite sub-benchmark size ◆ Finnish bank prints amid high volatility and constrained issuance timing ◆ First euro FIG capital deal in a month

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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