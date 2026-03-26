Bank of Ireland achieves objectives with €750m green senior in volatile day

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Bank of Ireland achieves objectives with €750m green senior in volatile day

Atanas Dinov
March 26, 2026 06:05 pm

◆ Issuer outmaneuvers worsening market to meet funding targets ◆ Trade leaves premium to compensate for heightened volatility ◆ Spread is BoI's tightest senior funding since 2021

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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