Bank of Ireland achieves objectives with €750m green senior in volatile day
◆ Issuer outmaneuvers worsening market to meet funding targets ◆ Trade leaves premium to compensate for heightened volatility ◆ Spread is BoI's tightest senior funding since 2021
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