World Bank chooses sterling FRN for 2026 public benchmark debut

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World Bank chooses sterling FRN for 2026 public benchmark debut

Sarah Ainsworth
March 26, 2026 03:38 pm

◆ World Bank's first benchmark public deal this year ◆ Sterling floater 'the right product' for issuer and investors ◆ Other borrowers eye windows in new quarter

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Sarah Ainsworth
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