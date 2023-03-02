GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1795

ECB QT progresses as covered bond primary bid drops to zero
Relative value, absolute yield help German SSAs return to strength

Addison Gong, March 02, 2023
EBRD and L-Bank take $2bn each
Georgie Lee, March 02, 2023
CAF weighs up first sterling deal in 20 years
Oliver West, March 02, 2023
Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein prices to sell as German SSAs return to strength
Georgie Lee, March 01, 2023
NRW brings first 2023 ultra-long SSA print as Spanish success continues
Georgie Lee, February 28, 2023
Barclays adds Singapore dollars to AT1 flurry

Atanas Dinov, March 02, 2023
FIG trio’s senior debt ‘optics’ attract investors
Atanas Dinov, February 28, 2023
Intesa's dual tranche senior deal proves popular
Frank Jackman, February 27, 2023
ASB reopens Kiwi bank issuance in Swissies
Frank Jackman, February 28, 2023
Intesa prepares Euroyen senior pref after euro whopper
Atanas Dinov, February 28, 2023
Scotia saves with sterling covered

Frank Jackman, March 02, 2023
Mortgage Society of Finland readies sub-benchmark covered
Frank Jackman, March 02, 2023
Raising Rates: primary still pumping despite ‘blood in Reds’
Bill Thornhill, February 28, 2023
Covered bond spreads poised to tighten as supply cools
Bill Thornhill, March 01, 2023
ECB bid drops to zero as BHH and HSBC tap covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, February 28, 2023
Gravity-defying US CLO mart struggling to continue

Tom Lemmon, March 02, 2023
Subprime auto, consumer lending draw ABS investor scrutiny
Ayse Kelce, March 02, 2023
Obvion’s remarkable green programme defies lack of collateral
George Smith, March 02, 2023
Redwood preps deal despite prime RMBS slowdown
Kunyi Yang, March 02, 2023
Europe’s fledgling green ABS market must keep transparency at its core
George Smith, February 28, 2023
Proximus manages to tighten in a soft market

Mike Turner, March 01, 2023
Beleaguered BASF limps through unfriendly bond market
Mike Turner, February 28, 2023
McDonald’s serves up €1bn trade
Mike Turner, February 28, 2023
Corporate borrowers storm dollar market in race to beat Fed
David Rothnie, March 02, 2023
US companies head to Europe for bonds as arb opens up
Mike Turner, February 27, 2023
Oaktree to raise $10bn credit fund to back PE buyouts

Kenny Wastell, February 28, 2023
Loans are no longer trending for bond issuers
Marta Imarisio, March 01, 2023
Aptimus seeks to raise €500m for impact credit strategies
Kenny Wastell, February 27, 2023
Ontario Teachers' poaches private credit head from CPPIB
Oscar Laurikka, February 27, 2023
Ineos and Kouti raise TLBs for dividend recaps
Marta Imarisio, February 27, 2023
Morocco success fails to distract from rates worries for EM bonds

George Collard, March 02, 2023
Serendipity strikes as iQiyi gets Asia’s CB market rolling
Rashmi Kumar, March 02, 2023
Ukraine loses bond access but many issuers keep paying
George Collard, February 27, 2023
Investors learn the lessons of Russia’s invasion
George Collard, February 28, 2023
Nigeria’s debt burden to worsen after ruling party’s election win
George Collard, March 01, 2023
Citi’s synthetic bond a ‘sign of bad health’ for Europe

Victoria Thiele, March 02, 2023
Mystery seller exits Accor in €300m block
Victoria Thiele, March 01, 2023
Belgium cuts stake in BNP Paribas but keeps seat on board
Victoria Thiele, March 01, 2023
Axa sells €233m block of Monte dei Paschi at a profit
Victoria Thiele, February 28, 2023
Adnoc Gas increases IPO size in slow quarter for the Middle East
Victoria Thiele, February 27, 2023
Rather than kill banking jobs, AI could make them better

John Crabb, March 02, 2023
Head of LSEG unfazed as UK listing exodus intensifies
Victoria Thiele, March 02, 2023
Credit Suisse loses two more from credit sales
Francesca Young, March 01, 2023
Carlsquare hires UniCredit banker for debt advisory practice
Oscar Laurikka, March 02, 2023
Moody’s finds evidence sustainable projects are less risky
Jon Hay, March 02, 2023
The making of JP Morgan Cazenove

David Rothnie, March 02, 2023
GC Podcast