All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Victoria Thiele
Top stories by Victoria Thiele
Equity IPOs
European IPO overhaul sparks debate over how to improve market
Victoria Thiele
,
December 09, 2021
Regulators across Europe are overhauling IPO processes to lure more listings, spotlighting procedures developed to allow more issuance during the pandemic
GC View
Elliott hurls 'conglomerate' slur at SSE, but its critique is equally messy
Victoria Thiele
,
December 07, 2021
The activist hedge fund may be right to take on governance issues, but should stick to the point
Equity
Rise of retail helps Russia ECM bust sanctions in booming market
Victoria Thiele
,
December 02, 2021
A sharp increase in retail investing is offering the country's equity capital markets a chance to keep up this year's blistering IPO pace in 2022
Leader
Numb to news, equity investors go back to basics
Victoria Thiele
,
December 02, 2021
Investors may not be fighting the Fed but they are once more focused on fundamentals
