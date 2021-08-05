Latest news
Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
A data driven approach is emerging in a US CLO market struggling with the opaque or patchy environmental, social, and governance disclosures made in leveraged loans and the lack of standardisation. But a handful of CLO managers are developing scoring systems to add more rigour to their capabilities in a bid to meet growing investor demand for green securitizations.
Eurizon, the asset management business owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, has hired Federica Calvetti from Deutsche Bank to lead its ESG and strategic activism team in Milan.
The recent floods in western and central Europe could have an impact on covered bond pools. However, despite uninsured losses expected to total in the billions, covered borrowers are likely to remain insulated thanks to the diversification of their pools.
CarVal Investors has launched a new CLO platform that looks to advance the sophistication of investing along environmental, social and governance lines in US capital markets.
Fixed income investor BlueBay Asset Management has added to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment team in London with an external hire and a move from within.
BlackRock, the world’s largest investor, has upped its game on engaging with companies about environmental, social and governance issues this year, especially climate change, under a new manager. But responsible investment supporters are still hoping for more progress, and that the big investors will make the link between their engagement activities and their support for capital markets issues.
Electric cables have melted, tarmac buckled, businesses closed. Forests and towns have burned. The western US and Canada are in the grip of a savage drought. It ought to be called a once in a lifetime event; unfortunately, that is unlikely to be the case.