SRI

Responsible Investment

Latest news

  Fossil fuel oil refinery Suncor Canada from Alamy 5Aug21 575x375
    Leader
    Central banks have no masters: they must get climate right
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
  stacks_alamy_5Aug21_575
    SRI
    Scenario analysis could be battleground for climate ambition
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
  CLOs-CDOs
    US CLO market sprouts quant approach to ESG
    Paola Aurisicchio, August 05, 2021
    A data driven approach is emerging in a US CLO market struggling with the opaque or patchy environmental, social, and governance disclosures made in leveraged loans and the lack of standardisation. But a handful of CLO managers are developing scoring systems to add more rigour to their capabilities in a bid to meet growing investor demand for green securitizations.
  federica calvetti eurizon 575x375
    People News
    Eurizon hires ESG specialist from Deutsche Bank
    Richard Metcalf, August 02, 2021
    Eurizon, the asset management business owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, has hired Federica Calvetti from Deutsche Bank to lead its ESG and strategic activism team in Milan.
  Alamy German floods 575x375 29Jul21
    Covered Bonds
    Pool diversification to insulate covered bonds from flood risk
    Frank Jackman, July 29, 2021
    The recent floods in western and central Europe could have an impact on covered bond pools. However, despite uninsured losses expected to total in the billions, covered borrowers are likely to remain insulated thanks to the diversification of their pools.
  ESG_AdobeStock_575x375_16Feb21
    CLOs-CDOs
    CarVal comes Clean on ESG CLOs
    Paola Aurisicchio, July 26, 2021
    CarVal Investors has launched a new CLO platform that looks to advance the sophistication of investing along environmental, social and governance lines in US capital markets.
  pixabay green resume 575x375
    People News
    BlueBay grows ESG team in London
    Richard Metcalf, July 26, 2021
    Fixed income investor BlueBay Asset Management has added to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment team in London with an external hire and a move from within.
  BlackRock Larry Fink in 2019 from Alamy 22Jul21 575x375
    SRI
    BlackRock voting change raises hopes of further progress
    Sam Kerr, July 22, 2021
    BlackRock, the world’s largest investor, has upped its game on engaging with companies about environmental, social and governance issues this year, especially climate change, under a new manager. But responsible investment supporters are still hoping for more progress, and that the big investors will make the link between their engagement activities and their support for capital markets issues.
  Drought California in 2014 from Alamy 22Jul21 575x375
    SRI
    Dry landscape: investors lack ways to shed water risk
    Jon Hay, July 22, 2021
    Electric cables have melted, tarmac buckled, businesses closed. Forests and towns have burned. The western US and Canada are in the grip of a savage drought. It ought to be called a once in a lifetime event; unfortunately, that is unlikely to be the case.
