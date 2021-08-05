All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
    Africa
    EM sovs get SDR boon but questions linger over reallocation plans
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    The impact of the allocation of new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) on the most stressed developing economies could depend on whether a politically sensitive proposed reallocation of the assets from wealthier nations to vulnerable ones is successful. And though the new SDRs may reduce sovereign bond issuance, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, not all investors believe there will be a notable effect on EM debt.
    Africa
    Rare Rwanda tightens pricing on bond return
    Oliver West, August 03, 2021
    Bankers working on Rwanda’s second ever international bond on Monday said that the issuer was benefiting from its prudent approach to bond market borrowing, as analysts called the liability management exercise positive for the African sovereign’s debt management.
    Sub-sovereigns
    Rwanda out for 10 year dollars
    Lewis McLellan, August 02, 2021
    The Republic of Rwanda hit the market on Monday morning with a 10 year dollar benchmark.
    Africa
    Tunisia: hopes for IMF agreement by year end, restructuring ‘not even on the table’
    Mariam Meskin, July 30, 2021
    Days after the Tunisian President Kais Saied shocked the world by freezing parliament and boosting his executive power, sources say that investors have little to be concerned about as conversations with the IMF continue to progress. The political saga, which some are calling ‘much-needed’, will not impact Tunisia’s ability to service its debt.
    Africa
    Rwanda mandates for return after eight year hiatus
    Mariam Meskin, July 27, 2021
    The Republic of Rwanda is set to return to the international bond market for a dollar bond, joining a club of sub-Saharan African sovereigns that have taken advantage of attractive funding conditions in recent weeks.
    Africa
    Tunisia bonds fall as ‘coup’ sends shockwaves
    Mariam Meskin, July 26, 2021
    A decade after the Arab Spring erupted in Tunisia, the country has found itself once again in the throes of a political crisis, sending shockwaves through investors. The president’s abrupt seizing of executive power — which some have labelled a coup — poses yet another challenge for the country, though some said there may be buying opportunities on the horizon.
    Africa
    Nigeria bond on horizon as appetite remains for HY EM
    Mariam Meskin, July 20, 2021
    Bond market participants are eagerly anticipating a trade from Nigeria in the coming weeks, which would be the seventh sub-Saharan African sovereign new issue since the start of the year, with issuers making the most of the hunger for high yielding credits.
    Africa
    Benin launches SDG debut amid doubts over sustainability of HY EM issuance
    Mariam Meskin, July 15, 2021
    The Republic of Benin launched its debut SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) bond in its second international offering of the year, following a two year hiatus. Market participants say although deals like Benin’s are getting over the line, concerns are brewing over the sustainability of high yield sovereigns tapping investors so freely.
    Africa
    Domestic unrest throws SA market access into question
    Mariam Meskin, July 14, 2021
    South Africa, historically one of the continent’s most favoured issuers, has come under intense investor scrutiny as it faces a wave of domestic unrest.
