    Equity-Linked
    Convertibles to maintain top status in Europe if equities hold
    Aidan Gregory, July 29, 2021
    Convertible bonds are expected to remain a popular financing tool for European companies once the market reopens in September, as long as the bull run in stocks continues.
    Equity-Linked
    Idorsia raises Sfr600m to fund drug commercialisation
    Aidan Gregory, July 28, 2021
    Idorsia, the Swiss biotech company, has turned to the convertible bond market to finance looming product launches and the development of its late-stage drug pipeline.
    Asia - Equity - Equity-linked
    Far East Horizon returns for $200m CB
    Jonathan Breen, July 21, 2021
    Financial services company Far East Horizon has raised $200m from a convertible bond, its second CB in as many months.
    LevFin High Yield Bonds
    Here comes the story of the Hurricane Energy restructuring plan
    Owen Sanderson, June 30, 2021
    Hurricane Energy’s restructuring plan has been thrown out by the High Court, in a victory for shareholders led by activist fund Crystal Amber, which are now poised to replace the board of the troubled oil drilling firm. The judgement underlines the care with which companies must exercise when seeking to use the new ‘cross-class cramdown’ features of the UK’s restructuring law.
    Equity-Linked
    EM issuers wake up to convertible bonds
    Aidan Gregory, June 24, 2021
    More emerging market issuers will issue convertible bonds following landmark deals in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks. The asset class is seen as a way for EM companies to raise capital while avoiding rising interest rates and to showcase the increasing sophistication of their home exchanges. Aidan Gregory reports.
    High yield
    Air France-KLM prepares bond market return
    Owen Sanderson, June 23, 2021
    Air France-KLM is preparing to return to public funding markets, as the group comes off life support and contemplates its post-pandemic capital structure, bloated by €10bn of state aid measures during 2020. The airline has been marketing a €600m dual tranche three and five year issue, which is set to be priced on Thursday, as it predicts running at over 60%-65% of 2019 capacity during the summer.
    Equity-Linked
    Sasa issues first Turkish convertible
    Aidan Gregory, June 23, 2021
    Polyester producer Sasa has placed the first convertible bond by a Turkish listed issuer, raising €200m, as the asset class continues to grow in popularity.
    Equity-Linked
    Exchangeable mart grows as cheap financing option
    Aidan Gregory, June 17, 2021
    A growing number of issuers are turning to exchangeable bonds to raise financing during the pandemic, with this week seeing a series of deals, including one from the Spanish banking foundation Criteria Caixa. Equity-linked bankers expect this issuance wave to continue as more clients seek to get in on the act. Aidan Gregory reports.
    ABBs-Block Trades
    Helios Towers attracts strong demand for $160m M&A financing
    Aidan Gregory, June 16, 2021
    Helios Towers, the London-listed telecoms towers company focused on the Middle East and Africa, has completed a $160m capital raising, including a $50m tap of its outstanding 2027 convertible bond.
