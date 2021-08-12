The Sustainable Economy

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
  • Charging of an electric car
    ABS
    EU ESG plan builds uncertainty in auto ABS
    Tom Lemmon, August 12, 2021
    Auto ABS face volatility as climate regulation ramps up
  • Kristalina_Georgieva_IMF_Alamy_5aug21_575
    Africa
    EM sovs get SDR boon but questions linger over reallocation plans
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    The impact of the allocation of new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) on the most stressed developing economies could depend on whether a politically sensitive proposed reallocation of the assets from wealthier nations to vulnerable ones is successful. And though the new SDRs may reduce sovereign bond issuance, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, not all investors believe there will be a notable effect on EM debt.
  • dollar_adobe_575x375_20
    ABBs and Block Trades
    Xinte Energy nets HK$1bn through primary placement
    Jonathan Breen, August 05, 2021
    Mainland-based Xinte Energy Co raised HK$1.03bn ($132m) on Wednesday by selling a block of new H-shares, its debut equity issue.
  • HongKong_adobe_575x375_20
    Asia IPOs
    EV maker Li Auto charges up HKEX with secondary listing
    Jonathan Breen, August 05, 2021
    US-listed hybrid electric vehicle maker Li Auto launched a billion-dollar listing in Hong Kong this week, providing a much-needed boost for the bourse after a spate of announcements from China’s regulators brought deal flow to a near halt. Jonathan Breen reports.
  • FrenchTrio_Adobe_575x375
    Equity
    Cnova and GreenYellow pick IPO banks
    Jon Hay, August 04, 2021
    Bank syndicates have been appointed for two of the equity capital markets deals expected in the autumn: the capital increase of e-commerce platform Cnova and the IPO of GreenYellow, the renewable energy business. Both are subsidiaries of Casino, the French supermarket chain.
  • Green_door_Alamy_575x375_18May21
    ABS
    GoodLeap preps solar, home improvement hybrid ABS
    Jennifer Kang, August 03, 2021
    GoodLeap is preparing an ABS backed by loans originated to install solar panels and energy efficiency home improvements. It is the firm's second deal after it expanded into home improvement lending. The outlook is rosy for the solar and home improvement sectors thanks to a home improvement boom and growing interest in the environment, said sources.
  • EV_AdobeStock_575x375_06Oct20
    Asia IPOs
    EV maker Li Auto launches secondary listing
    Jonathan Breen, August 03, 2021
    US-listed hybrid electric vehicle maker Li Auto has hit the road for its Hong Kong secondary listing. The deal could raise around HK$13.1bn ($1.68bn) based on the last close of its US stock.
  • MarketFatigue_Adobe_575x375
    LevFin Leveraged Loans
    Urbaser pulls lev loan amid summer fatigue
    Silas Brown, July 30, 2021
    Spanish waste management company Urbaser has postponed a €1.63bn prospective term loan ‘B’, with sources close to the deal blaming summer fatigue.
  • Fitch_Ratings_Adobe_575x375_230620
    Supras and agencies
    Opec Fund bags first ever credit rating
    Burhan Khadbai, July 30, 2021
    The Opec Fund for International Development has received its inaugural credit rating as it prepares to launch itself into the international capital markets.
