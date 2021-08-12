The Sustainable Economy

Latest news
Auto ABS face volatility as climate regulation ramps up
The impact of the allocation of new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) on the most stressed developing economies could depend on whether a politically sensitive proposed reallocation of the assets from wealthier nations to vulnerable ones is successful. And though the new SDRs may reduce sovereign bond issuance, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, not all investors believe there will be a notable effect on EM debt.
Mainland-based Xinte Energy Co raised HK$1.03bn ($132m) on Wednesday by selling a block of new H-shares, its debut equity issue.
US-listed hybrid electric vehicle maker Li Auto launched a billion-dollar listing in Hong Kong this week, providing a much-needed boost for the bourse after a spate of announcements from China’s regulators brought deal flow to a near halt. Jonathan Breen reports.
Bank syndicates have been appointed for two of the equity capital markets deals expected in the autumn: the capital increase of e-commerce platform Cnova and the IPO of GreenYellow, the renewable energy business. Both are subsidiaries of Casino, the French supermarket chain.
GoodLeap is preparing an ABS backed by loans originated to install solar panels and energy efficiency home improvements. It is the firm's second deal after it expanded into home improvement lending. The outlook is rosy for the solar and home improvement sectors thanks to a home improvement boom and growing interest in the environment, said sources.
US-listed hybrid electric vehicle maker Li Auto has hit the road for its Hong Kong secondary listing. The deal could raise around HK$13.1bn ($1.68bn) based on the last close of its US stock.
Spanish waste management company Urbaser has postponed a €1.63bn prospective term loan ‘B’, with sources close to the deal blaming summer fatigue.
The Opec Fund for International Development has received its inaugural credit rating as it prepares to launch itself into the international capital markets.