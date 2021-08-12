Green and Social Bonds and Loans

Latest news
-
Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
-
Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
-
Indian solar company Azure Power Energy sold a green amortizing bond this week, raising $414m.
-
Market participants expect financial institutions will step up their focus on labelled issuance after the summer break, though supply has already shot past the full year volumes for 2020.
-
Recent extreme weather events, viewed in the context of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, underscore the importance of directing capital not only to reducing carbon emissions but also building resilience to the changing climate.
-
Brunel Pensions Partnership, a UK pension scheme, has launched a £2.1bn sterling corporate bond fund, with syndicate officials saying that another buyer in the small market will be helpful, but unlikely to 'move the needle'.
-
BEWiSynbra, a Norwegian packaging company, has contacted bondholders to get permission to refinance €215m of notes early with a new floating rate sustainability-linked bond issuance.
-
The Emerging Markets Investor Alliance, a non-profit comprising several major EM asset managers, will release “enhanced” principles for green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday in response to what it sees as a “loss of confidence” in the labelled bond asset class.
-
Gemdale Corp reopened the bond market for high yield Chinese property companies on Thursday with a $480m green deal that landed at fairly 'aggressive' levels.