Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ADB falls short in 10s amid murmurs over pricing

A dual tranche global deal from the Asian Development Bank on Wednesday at least temporarily dashed hopes that this year could be strong for 10 year dollar benchmark issuance — although some bankers away from the trade felt that the problems were idiosyncratic rather than reflective of demand.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04 Jan 2017
After US Treasury yields rose rapidly late last year, SSA bankers were hopeful that the 10 year part of the curve would become more palatable to investors in 2017. But ADB only had over $750m of orders for its January 2027 leg at the latest update, which came ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 20,475.35 32 10.67%
2 HSBC 16,484.71 24 8.59%
3 JPMorgan 14,360.55 27 7.48%
4 Citi 14,240.06 25 7.42%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,855.60 23 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 50,330.13 180 10.94%
2 Citi 47,115.86 137 10.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,568.96 127 9.47%
4 HSBC 39,485.99 104 8.59%
5 Goldman Sachs 31,338.33 72 6.81%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 36,926.88 95 8.46%
2 HSBC 33,486.91 125 7.67%
3 UniCredit 32,242.24 114 7.38%
4 JPMorgan 28,543.72 95 6.54%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 28,141.90 84 6.44%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 88,129.87 354 7.06%
2 JPMorgan 87,615.65 586 7.02%
3 Citi 79,679.68 279 6.38%
4 Barclays 78,163.55 254 6.26%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,650.40 213 5.18%