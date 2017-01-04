ADB falls short in 10s amid murmurs over pricing
A dual tranche global deal from the Asian Development Bank on Wednesday at least temporarily dashed hopes that this year could be strong for 10 year dollar benchmark issuance — although some bankers away from the trade felt that the problems were idiosyncratic rather than reflective of demand.
After US Treasury yields rose rapidly late last year, SSA bankers were hopeful that the 10 year part of the curve would become more palatable to investors in 2017. But ADB only had over $750m of orders for its January 2027 leg at the latest update, which came
...
