EIB
In the past two years, environmental, social and governance matters, especially climate change, have gone from a fringe issue in capital markets to — almost — the main issue. Banks, investors, companies and governments have shouldered the responsibility of helping move the economy to net zero emissions in 30 years. That duty has joined the fiduciary obligation to make money for customers and shareholders that have been the markets’ main motivation in the past.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of June.
Tobias Rischen joined the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg on Monday as an associate funding officer.
The European Investment Bank failed to impress market participants on Tuesday with an order book far smaller in size than usual for an Earn benchmark and no move in the spread after guidance.
The European Investment Bank and the Nordic Investment Bank found decent demand as they brought the first public SSA dollar deals of the week on Thursday.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 26. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
The long-running debate in the European Union about how to optimise its development finance effort and strengthen its role in sub-Saharan Africa is tending towards the most basic of the possible options: closer collaboration between the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Sebastien Rosset, the former SSA trading head at Barclays, is set to join the European Investment Bank’s benchmark funding team.
The European Investment Bank and Dexia Credit Local were the only two public sector borrowers to sell deals in the primary market this week as issuance wound down ahead of the Easter break.