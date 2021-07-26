Asian Development Bank ADB
The Asian Development Bank began preparing issuance in both the Kangaroo and Kauri markets on Monday, with the latter set to mark its second gender bond in New Zealand dollars.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of June.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, June 14. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
The African Development Bank sold its first kangaroo bond in social format on Tuesday as supply of ESG-labelled bonds in niche currencies by public sector borrowers gathers pace.
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
The Council of Europe Development bank will come to market on Thursday for a $500m no-grow social inclusion bond maturing in June 2024.
The Asian Development Bank this week sold its first gender bonds in Canadian and Australian dollars as part of what the borrower describes as its commitment to supporting projects that promote gender equality and women’s leadership.
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of March.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank issued its second bond in Indian rupees via a private placement this week. Elsewhere, as rates rise, MTN dealers are finding attractive opportunities in other key Asian markets.
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Two top tier SSA borrowers hit opposite ends of the curve on Wednesday. Asian Development Bank launched a trade at the 10 year tenor, braving a sharp sell-off in US Treasuries. KfW appeared at the short end of the curve where only a handful of borrowers have printed this year.