Housing finance aggregator taps sterling notes to on lend in new jurisdiction
US software company taps convertible market for second time
A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
ING is set to print the first Australian dollar covered bond of the year this week. Covered paper out of the region has remained scant over the last 12 months, but issuance is set to pick up as onshore lenders start to think about life after the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Term Funding Facility.
Volkswagen Financial Services, the financing arm of the German car maker, blew the cobwebs off the high grade corporate bond market on Thursday, as Becton, Dickinson and Co lines up a quadruple tranche trade for next week.
RBC Capital Markets has hired Citi's former head of structured credit sales EMEA, John Miles, to lead its recently established alternatives and private capital solutions (APCS) group.
KfW added to the week’s SSA niche currency supply on Wednesday with a tap of a green Kangaroo bond that ended up almost two times the initial target size.
The Province of Ontario received a strong reception in the Canadian dollar market on Tuesday, helping it to issue its biggest ever green bond in the currency.
KfW is marketing a tap of a green Kangaroo in the short end of the curve in what will be the third deal from a public sector borrower in the Australasian bond markets this week.
RBC Capital Markets has hired three women to its European global equity sales business at director level in London and Frankfurt.
Michelle Neal has left her position as head of US fixed income, currencies and commodities trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York to take a leading role at high tech corporate bond trading platform LedgerEdge.
A pair of SSA borrowers are set to squeeze a pair of benchmarks in on Tuesday just before the summer holidays period commences in earnest.