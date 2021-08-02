Denmark
-
Private placements are expected to make up the bulk of Swedish covered bond paper throughout the latter half of 2021 and, with the Nordic summer holiday period coming to end, issuance from the region is expected to kick off ahead of the eurozone.
-
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early July.
-
Denmark’s Systemic Risk Council is calling on the government to reactivate countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) requirements for banks, as the country's economic recovery gathers pace and risks begin to build up in the residential mortgage market.
-
Alm Brand, the Danish insurer, has agreed to acquire RSA Insurance Group's Danish business Codan, for Dkr12.6bn (€1.69bn) in cash.
-
European banks made the most of an improving tone in the euro market this week, piling on top of one another to access funding in a small but supportive window.
-
DLR Kredit is set to tap the market for non-preferred paper as it looks to refinance maturing paper that counts towards its regulatory debt buffer.
-
Danish software company Trifork is closing the books on its Dkr1.06bn (€140m) IPO on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
-
The IPO of Trifork, the Danish software company, on Nasdaq Copenhagen is oversubscribed on the full deal size, according to a source close to the deal.
-
Danske Bank set a careful foot into the Reg S dollar additional tier one market this week, in the wake of a difficult trading session for global equities.
-
KommuneKredit made a strong return to the sterling market on Friday with its biggest ever single offering in currency.
-
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early May.
-
Danish software company Trifork has announced its intention to float on Nasdaq Copenhagen, having attracted large commitments for stock from cornerstone investors.