Eske Hansen, chief funding and investor relations manager at KommuneKredit, will be leaving at the end of the month after more than two decades at the Danish agency.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early July.
KommuneKredit made a strong return to the sterling market on Friday with its biggest ever single offering in currency.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early May.
The MTN market’s increasing focus on SSA issuance over the last year will ensure a steady flow of deals through the upcoming bank reporting season.
Norwegian krone SSA supply is outpacing Swedish kronor so far this year, driven in part by a demand for zero risk weighted assets in the market. Among the latest names to access the Norwegian market is the African Development Bank, which sold a new social bond as part of a dual-currency issue.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early March.
Guarantor: All Danish municipalities and regions
A pair of triple-A rated European agencies sold their first Swiss franc bonds for several years this week, responding to reverse enquiry for long dated, high rated paper.
KommuneKredit dropped into the Swiss franc market on Tuesday to make its first appearance in the currency since June 2015.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes in mid-December, with some issuers also setting their targets for 2021.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes at the end of October.