Issue 1790

Top Stories
Governance
Adani short attack puts capital markets banks on the spot
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UPDATE: UK ups Gilt syndication as December borrowing hits record high

Georgie Lee, January 24, 2023
SSA
UPDATE: Spain follows EU and UK with 'humongous' 10-year
Georgie Lee, January 25, 2023
Supras and agencies
EU surprises to the upside with first syndication of 2023
Georgie Lee, January 24, 2023
Sovereigns
UPDATE: Finland adds to govvie supply with 15 year
Georgie Lee, January 26, 2023
GC View
The bull market is real, but issuers must stay balanced on pricing
Atanas Dinov, January 25, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Scorching demand for Lloyds signals UK’s return to euro covered bonds

Bill Thornhill, January 26, 2023
Covered Bond Analysis
ECB covered bond bid cut rumours put spotlight on smaller banks
Frank Jackman, January 26, 2023
Regulatory Capital
EBA publishes case-specific assessment of legacy bank capital
Atanas Dinov, January 26, 2023
FIG MTNs and CP
MTNs to offer FIG funding options but only to flexible issuers
Frank Jackman, January 25, 2023
Senior Debt
US banks take centre stage with funding frenzy
David Rothnie, January 26, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

UK RMBS puts Gilt chaos in the past as riskier deals emerge

George Smith, January 26, 2023
Securitization
ABS mart set to push back on SEC conflicts rule 'head-scratcher'
Ayse Kelce, January 26, 2023
ABS
US ABS pushes ahead despite traces of 'skepticism' for certain issuers
Ayse Kelce, January 26, 2023
RMBS
Tower Bridge to encourage more EU ABS
George Smith, January 23, 2023
ABS
Affirm sees ‘healthier’ tone in ABS after upping size of latest deal
Ayse Kelce, January 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

ZF draws crowd on both sides of ratings line

Mike Turner, January 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
AA drives into decelerating primary bond market
Mike Turner, January 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Telefónica connects with green hybrid crowd
Mike Turner, January 25, 2023
Corporate Bonds
TDC Net boosts ratings for high grade SLB
Mike Turner, January 25, 2023
Corporate Bonds
P&G stars but market feels earnings chill
David Rothnie, January 26, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Secondary plays in private debt gather momentum

Kenny Wastell, January 26, 2023
High yield
High yield half dozen perks issuance but full recovery is months away
Jon Hay, January 20, 2023
LevFin
Lack of PE exits drives levfin refis and extensions
Kenny Wastell, January 25, 2023
LevFin
Altice, Safety Kleen, Restaurant Brands refi TLBs as market improves
Marta Imarisio, January 24, 2023
LevFin People and Markets
Investcorp adds former Alcentra executives to private credit team
Kenny Wastell, January 24, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEE Bonds

State-owned Turkish banks swallow high prices to assert market access

George Collard, January 26, 2023
EM LatAm
El Salvador dodges default but still faces funding squeeze
Oliver West, January 26, 2023
Asia Bonds
Asia dollar market plots February flows after hectic January, India debuts in green
Steven Gilmore, January 26, 2023
EM LatAm
Colombia storms higher in grey as investors pile into LM
Oliver West, January 25, 2023
Africa Bonds
Foreign bondholders wait for news on Ghana’s domestic debt exchange
George Collard, January 23, 2023
Equity
Equity-Linked

Norway’s Borr Drilling refinances with new $250m convertible bond

Aidan Gregory, January 26, 2023
Equity IPOs
PrimaryBid and Winterflood partner to digitise retail participation
Victoria Thiele, January 26, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
EQT, PSP raise €76.3m from latest Azelis selldown
Aidan Gregory, January 24, 2023
Equity IPOs
Cornerstones are crumbling as European IPOs hunt for buyers
Victoria Thiele, January 24, 2023
Equity IPOs
Two IPOs on track for H1 as Middle East gears up for busy 2023
Victoria Thiele, January 23, 2023
People and Markets
Securitization People and Markets

BofA securitization head leaves firm

Tom Lemmon, January 26, 2023
Technology
DCM tech consolidation continues as NowCM buys Nivaura
John Crabb, January 25, 2023
Market News
BondAuction partners with Liquidnet in latest bid to increase connectivity
Georgie Lee, January 26, 2023
People News
Natixis promotes one IB co-head, other leaves
Victoria Thiele, January 25, 2023
People News
Barclays reshuffles IB after nabbing Deasy from Credit Suisse
David Rothnie, January 24, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Numis adds more hands on deck as it sets sail to new markets

David Rothnie, January 26, 2023