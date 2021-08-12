Governance

Latest news
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission has hit UBS and its securities unit with a combined HK$11.55m ($1.5m) in fines for regulatory breaches.
China’s securities regulator is pushing for closer co-operation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to support overseas listings.
Days after the Tunisian President Kais Saied shocked the world by freezing parliament and boosting his executive power, sources say that investors have little to be concerned about as conversations with the IMF continue to progress. The political saga, which some are calling ‘much-needed’, will not impact Tunisia’s ability to service its debt.
Chinese stocks were in freefall this week after Beijing tightened rules for the for-profit education sector, sparking a fresh — and severe — bout of volatility in the equities market. While the timing for new IPOs is far from ideal, there is hope yet for companies, say ECM bankers. Jonathan Breen reports.
Mainland-based Jiayi Education Holdings, an after-school tutoring company, has dropped its Hong Kong listing plan following news of a radical change to China’s education sector.
JP Morgan has topped up its expertise in shareholder activism in EMEA with the appointment of Darren Novak, a veteran of the discipline who previously worked at UBS, as head of shareholder engagement and M&A capital markets (SEAMAC) for the region.
NatWest Markets has given its head of emerging markets strategy, Alvaro Vivanco, an additional role as head of ESG macro strategy.
A decade after the Arab Spring erupted in Tunisia, the country has found itself once again in the throes of a political crisis, sending shockwaves through investors. The president’s abrupt seizing of executive power — which some have labelled a coup — poses yet another challenge for the country, though some said there may be buying opportunities on the horizon.