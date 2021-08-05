LevFin People and Markets

Latest news
RBC Capital Markets has hired Citi's former head of structured credit sales EMEA, John Miles, to lead its recently established alternatives and private capital solutions (APCS) group.
Nordea Asset Management has appointed a new head of high yield, as its former head Torben Frederiksen left the company on Friday.
The head of US CLO structuring at Barclays, Eric Glyck, has resigned to join Octagon Credit Investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
Bank of America has hired Uday Malhotra back from Goldman Sachs as head of leveraged finance origination in EMEA in London, while Eddie Martin, a managing director in the division, is relocating to the US.
Z Capital Credit Partners, the credit arm of Z Capital Group, has promoted a CLO portfolio manager in its investment team to managing director.
The Loan Market Association (LMA) and the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA) jointly released a best practice guide for sustainability-linked loans on Wednesday. The guidance is aimed specifically at the leveraged loan market and stresses the importance of agreeing on clearly defined key performance indicators ahead of announcing a SLL.
Credit Suisse has promoted London-based Arun Cronin to be global co-head of CLOs, alongside New York-based co-head Brad Larson, according to people familiar with the matter.
Apollo subsidiary Redding Ridge has hired Tom Frangione from Alcentra as it grows its assets under management and the number of CLOs it runs.
Credit Suisse has filled six roles in its sustainability strategy, advisory and finance (SSAF) group, headed by Marisa Drew, including a global head of net zero strategy.