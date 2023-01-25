Natixis promotes one IB co-head, other leaves

Anne-Christine Champion, co-head of corporate and investment banking at Natixis, has decided to leave the bank, a company spokesperson confirmed to GlobalCapital on Wednesday.

Since November 2020, Champion and Mohamed Kallala had been global co-heads of CIB. Kallala will become sole global head from February 1, the bank said on Wednesday in a press release.

Champion began her banking career at Natixis in 2002, working on infrastructure debt advisory. In 2012 she became global head of infrastructure and in 2016 head of the new distribution and portfolio management division. She was made global head of real assets in 2019.

Kallala was an asset-liability management trader at BNP Paribas, then became head of mergers and acquisitions at Crédit Agricole Indosuez in 1995. In 2000, he founded Global Equities Corporate Finance, then joined Natixis in 2005 as head of real estate consulting. He became head of real estate finance in 2010, head of global investment banking in 2016 and global head of global markets in 2020.