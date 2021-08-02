FIG MTNs and CP

Latest news
-
Nivaura, the fintech firm seeking to digitise primary markets using blockchain technology, has appointed a new chief executive officer.
-
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has returned to the long end of the covered bond market sell its first private placements in the format since 2019.
-
First Abu Dhabi Bank has sold its inaugural bond linked to the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr), becoming the first borrower in the United Arab Emirates to do so.
-
Rare credits are stepping in to pick up the pre-summer slack, with unusual financial and corporate names returning to a market hungry for new supply.
-
Snus tobacco and match producer Swedish Match has made a rare stop in the euro bond market to issue its first offshore deal of the year. Elsewhere, QNB Finance and First Abu Dhabi visited a pair of niche currencies.
-
First Abu Dhabi Bank debuted its green bond programme in the dim sum market on Monday, selling the first labelled note in this format from a Middle Eastern borrower.
-
Muenchener Hypothekenbank (MunHyp) harnessed the growing demand for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) paper in the Swiss market to land a tap 7bp through the bid side this week. Elsewhere, Toyota ended a 12 year absence from the Swiss franc market to sell the currency’s first automobile deal of the year.
-
Bausparkasse Wuestenrot dropped into the MTN market in search of covered debt earlier this week, ahead of its forthcoming debut public senior deal.
-
Landshypotek Bank sold a trio of covered bonds in the MTN market this week, including its largest single tranche deal since April last year.