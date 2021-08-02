All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
    People and Markets
    Nivaura appoints new CEO as Sehra moves to new role
    Burhan Khadbai, August 02, 2021
    Nivaura, the fintech firm seeking to digitise primary markets using blockchain technology, has appointed a new chief executive officer.
    FIG MTNs and CP
    CBA ends covered MTN absence
    Frank Jackman, July 20, 2021
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has returned to the long end of the covered bond market sell its first private placements in the format since 2019.
    EM Middle East
    Sofr first for FAB
    Frank Jackman, July 19, 2021
    First Abu Dhabi Bank has sold its inaugural bond linked to the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr), becoming the first borrower in the United Arab Emirates to do so.
    FIG MTNs and CP
    Niche MTN names fill the void
    Frank Jackman, July 13, 2021
    Rare credits are stepping in to pick up the pre-summer slack, with unusual financial and corporate names returning to a market hungry for new supply.
    Private debt
    Swedish Match lights up euros with rare strike
    Frank Jackman, June 15, 2021
    Snus tobacco and match producer Swedish Match has made a rare stop in the euro bond market to issue its first offshore deal of the year. Elsewhere, QNB Finance and First Abu Dhabi visited a pair of niche currencies.
    EM Middle East
    FAB sells green dim sum first
    Frank Jackman, June 08, 2021
    First Abu Dhabi Bank debuted its green bond programme in the dim sum market on Monday, selling the first labelled note in this format from a Middle Eastern borrower.
    Senior Debt
    MunHyp harnesses green demand in Swissies
    Frank Jackman, May 20, 2021
    Muenchener Hypothekenbank (MunHyp) harnessed the growing demand for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) paper in the Swiss market to land a tap 7bp through the bid side this week. Elsewhere, Toyota ended a 12 year absence from the Swiss franc market to sell the currency’s first automobile deal of the year.
    FIG MTNs and CP
    Wuestenrot visits MTNs ahead of senior debut
    Frank Jackman, May 14, 2021
    Bausparkasse Wuestenrot dropped into the MTN market in search of covered debt earlier this week, ahead of its forthcoming debut public senior deal.
    Covered Bonds
    Landshypotek prints covered trio
    Frank Jackman, May 14, 2021
    Landshypotek Bank sold a trio of covered bonds in the MTN market this week, including its largest single tranche deal since April last year.
